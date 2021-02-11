Almost 4,500 people helped by local homeless crisis line during 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care was able to help 4,461 people experiencing homelessness through their crisis line in 2020. This includes 623 households with children and 2,460 single adults.

People without housing in the Richmond region can reach out to the Homeless Crisis Line to get aid and be directed to local shelters and housing resources. The HCL is staffed by diversion specialists who help make these connections.

According to a release from Homeward, the greater Richmond area saw a drop in need for services during April and May. Need in the area picked up quickly again in July and remained higher throughout the the rest of the year. Homeward attributes these changes to the availability of emergency stimulus funds to help people struggling to keep their homes.

The release explains, “This trend demonstrates that investments in housing stability have a direct correlation to the demand for homeless services.”

Throughout 2020, GRCoC sheltered people for an average of 44 nights each and a total of 128,762 shelter bed nights.

Compared to last year there were less people experiencing homelessness served by the crisis line. In 2019, 5,785 people received services through the HCL.

Kelly King Horne with Homeward attributes the lower numbers in 2020 to increased resources such as stimulus checks and evictions moratoriums providing more income and housing stability during the pandemic. She says that 4,400 people served during such an unprecedented year shows that the system works despite challenges thrown at it.

Horne is anticipating an increased need for HCL services during 2021 if there is not more government relief for those struggling financially.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney addressed housing concerns in Richmond during his State of the City address on Thursday.

Stoney says there needs to be more work done to improve the services to help prevent homelessness.

To increase the city’s response, the mayor said Richmond has started The Homelessness Advisory Council. This is a group of citizens who have experienced homelessness and are meeting to create steps the Richmond can take to strengthen homelessness services in the city.

He also announced a goal to have 1,000 new affordable housing units constructed in Richmond each year for the next 10 years.