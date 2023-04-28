RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly one month after Richmond officially opened applications for the City’s next police chief, the position remains open and applications will continue to be collected into next month.

The job position was first posted on Tuesday, April 4 through POLIHIRE, a national executive search firm specializing in senior-level positions in government agencies and nonprofits.

POLIHIRE previously helped the City of Charlottesville with their own police chief search in July 2022. According to the Charlottesville government, the contract with POLIHIRE cost the city $35,000, not including additional services. However, it is unknown how much POLIHIRE’s contract with Richmond cost.

Shortly before the end of April, the city’s posting for the position timed out. However, the City has informed 8News that this does not mean the position has been filled. The job listing will be reposted soon as the City and POLIHIRE work together to accept applications and screen candidates.

POLIHIRE is expected to begin candidate interviews in May.

The position promises an annual salary between $155,234 and $247,986 for a candidate who has at least 10 years of law enforcement experience, a bachelor’s degree and proper knowledge of police work in an urban environment.

One person vying for the position is already known — Richmond Acting Chief Rick Edwards, who has been heading the department since October 2022. Edwards announced his intention to apply for the position of permanent chief on April 7, just one day after the City publicly announced the search.