RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced that Monument Avenue will experience alternating lane closures for the next week.

According to DPW, the closures will be the result of crews installing a storm sewer at 3700 Monument Avenue.

The closures will occur between North Hamilton Street and the I-95 Bridge between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 20 through April 26.