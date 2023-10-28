RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and visitors will see lane closures throughout many streets in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood from November until mid-December.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said the closures will occur daily for the installation of bikes lanes and raised crosswalks, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1 until Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following streets will have alternating lane closures in Scott’s Addition:

Belleville Street — from W. Clay Street to Carlton Street

Roseneath Road — from Broad Street to the dead end

Mactavish Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue

Highpoint Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue

Summit Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue

Altamont Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue

N. Sheppard Street — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue

Patton Avenue — from Altamont Avenue to the dead end

Rockbridge Street — from Summit Avenue to Roseneath Road

Norfolk Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

W. Moore Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

W. Leigh Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

W. Clay Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

W. Marshall Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road

Carlton Street — from Roseneath Road to the dead end.

Raised crosswalks and bike lanes will also be added to the following streets: