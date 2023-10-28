RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and visitors will see lane closures throughout many streets in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood from November until mid-December.
A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said the closures will occur daily for the installation of bikes lanes and raised crosswalks, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1 until Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following streets will have alternating lane closures in Scott’s Addition:
- Belleville Street — from W. Clay Street to Carlton Street
- Roseneath Road — from Broad Street to the dead end
- Mactavish Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue
- Highpoint Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue
- Summit Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue
- Altamont Avenue — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue
- N. Sheppard Street — from Broad Street to Patton Avenue
- Patton Avenue — from Altamont Avenue to the dead end
- Rockbridge Street — from Summit Avenue to Roseneath Road
- Norfolk Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
- W. Moore Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
- W. Leigh Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
- W. Clay Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
- W. Marshall Street — from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road
- Carlton Street — from Roseneath Road to the dead end.
Raised crosswalks and bike lanes will also be added to the following streets:
- Marshall Street
- Moore Street
- Norfolk Street
- Sheppard Street