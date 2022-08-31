(Photos obtained by 8News in FOIA request to the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another suspect in the alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot appeared in federal court today for his arraignment.

Julio Alvarado-Dubon pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien and requested a jury trial.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Alvarado-Dubon could face up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, a $100 assessment and immigration issues, such as deportation, if convicted.

At this time, Alvarado-Dubon has still not received any charges specific to the alleged mass shooting plot.

The arraignment comes just days after 8News obtained new images of the weapons that police reportedly found when Alvarado-Dubon was arrested.







Authorities were reportedly met by Alvarado-Dubon when executing the search warrant of his residence in July. Although he was not the intended person of interest, he was the only one arrested. 38-year-old Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas was not arrested until four days later.

Balcarcel-Bavagas pleaded guilty to re-entering the United States illegally last week. His firearm-related charges were dropped when the case was taken over by federal prosecutors.

Today’s court appearance was Alvardo-Dubon’s first in more than three weeks. He was accompanied by his lawyer Jose Aponte, who also represented him at the state level.

Jury selection for Alvarado-Dubon’s trial is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, and the trial — which is expected to only take one day — has been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6. A pre-trial conference is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. Until then, Alvarado-Dubon will continue to be held by U.S. Marshals.