RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Amazon driver underwent every mailman’s nightmare Thursday evening – being bitten by a dog while delivering.

Richmond Police responded to a call of a person bit by an animal just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the address – the 1900 block of Fernbrook Drive – police said the Pit bull charged an officer. The officer then shot his gun in the direction of the incoming perceived threat.

Police do not know if the dog was hit, and said the dog disappeared and has not been found.

No person was shot, and no building was hit by a bullet. The officer was unharmed. At least four police cars and an ambulance were photographed at the scene.

The Amazon driver was treated on-site for their injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police said that Richmond Animal Care and Control is searching for the dog.