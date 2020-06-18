1  of  2
American Civil War Museum in Richmond reopens to the public

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As debates continue over Confederate symbols and statues in RVA, the American Civil War Museum reopened Thursday.

Under the new reopening guidelines, visitors will be required to wear a face mask, wash their hands upon entry and maintain social distancing.

Unnecessary personal belongings must be left in the car to lower the chance of coronavirus transmission on surfaces.

Staffers will get temperature checks upon arrival.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture is set to reopen in July. Twenty Richmond-area museums announced on Wednesday, June 10, that they will work under the same safety guidelines as the city prepares to enter the next phase of Virginia’s reopening process.

