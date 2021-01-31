Amtrak operating on a limited schedule Monday following Winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service said in a press release, trains will operate on a modified schedule Monday following the Winter storm.
The locations affected Feb. 1:
- Northeast Regional (Boston – New York – Washington, DC – Virginia) will operate on a limited schedule
- Keystone Service (Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York) will operate on a limited schedule
- Empire Service (New York – Albany) will operate on a modified schedule
- All Acela (Boston – Washington, DC) service is cancelled
- The Pennsylvanian (Pittsburgh – New York) is cancelled
For an update schedule, visit their website.