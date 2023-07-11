RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Amtrak train derailed near Washington Union Station this morning, forcing Amtrak to suspend all service between Washington D.C. and Richmond.

At 8:47 a.m., Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 86 derailed at a low speed just south of Washington Union Station while passing through a tunnel.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, the train did not flip over. Only one person was transported to a local hospital — an employee. No other injuries have been discovered at the time of reporting.

Local first responders, as well as Amtrak staff, immediately worked to help those affected by the derailment. Those onboard the train and those waiting for it were brought to the Virginia Railway Express Station at L’Enfant Station so they could continue with their travels.

Travel is suspended between Washington and Richmond until the scene has been cleared. This involves inspecting the area and re-railing the lead locomotive and coach car.

At the time of reporting, the cause of the derailment is unknown. Amtrak is investigating and no timeline has been provided as to when the regular schedule will begin again.