RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senator Amy Klobuchar is campaigning in Richmond Saturday morning in an effort to sway Virginia voters ahead of Super Tuesday primaries.

Many people lined up this morning at the Altria Theatre. The grassroots event is set to start at 12:15 p.m.

Three Virginia lawmakers recently endorsed Senator Amy Klobuchar for President:

Senator Creigh Deeds (VA-25)

Senator Janet Howell (VA-32)

Delegate David Reid (VA-32)

Sen. Klobuchar will also campaign in Norfolk on Saturday.