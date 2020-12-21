‘An extremely disappointing trend’: TSA finds another loaded gun at Richmond International Airport security checkpoint

TSA officers detected a loaded .40 caliber handgun when the man’s belongings went through the security checkpoint X-ray machine on Dec. 19, according to a release. (Photo: TSA)

TSA: Henrico man arrested over the weekend after officers catch 21st gun at RIC checkpoint in 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen man was arrested over the weekend after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in his bag at the security checkpoint at Richmond International Airport, a TSA spokesperson said Monday.

TSA officers detected a loaded .40 caliber handgun when the man’s belongings went through the security checkpoint X-ray machine on Dec. 19, according to a release. Airport police arrested the man at the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon, which had 11 bullets in it.

This is the 21st time a gun was caught in a carry-on bag inside Richmond International Airport this year.

“To date, TSA has stopped 50 percent more handguns this year than last year at Richmond, and when you consider that the passenger volume is significantly lower due to the pandemic, it is an extremely disappointing trend,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport Chuck Burke said in a statement.

From 2016 to 2019, 56 guns have been detected at Richmond International Airport checkpoints, according to TSA.

