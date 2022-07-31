RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Initiatives of Change USA joined with Richmond’s fine arts and history institutions to showcase the second annual Intersecting History Museum Crawl this weekend.

“Intersecting History is a coalition of museums and community historians that seek to intersect diverse histories to form a more just and inclusive public memory in an increasingly polarized society,” an online description of the event reads.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

“We want to build what we call ‘an infrastructure of understanding’; where people can go to museums where they’re used to hearing narratives but also begin to expand their narrative around justice, race and history,” said the coalition’s Transformation Strategist Allan Charles Chipman. “From our partners at the Holocaust Museum to the struggles here…a lot of the struggles of people who have been asking for freedom are very much connected.”

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

The Museum Crawl took place on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and included the following museums:

American Civil War Museum

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design

The Valentine

Virginia Holocaust Museum

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Free bus travel served to transport attendees to each museum. All events were free but required online registration ahead of time.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

“I’ve had a wonderful time visiting museums that are right here in my city,” said attendee Sheila Spurlock Shaw “I am from Richmond…a lot of these places I’ve passed many times but never got the opportunity to go in. It’s been marvelous.”