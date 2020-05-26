Anheuser-Busch to deliver nearly 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Anheuser-Busch is donating more than 6,900 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to Virginia Emergency Services to provide critical resources in support of local first responders.

According to a news release, the delivery will be one of seven deliveries this week throughout the country, totaling nearly 90,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Anheuser-Busch’s breweries in Los Angeles, California and Baldwinsville, New York have provided more than 340,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to 17 states and Washington DC in support of emergency management agencies, food banks, healthcare systems and Red Cross relief efforts, the release added.

Deliveries will be made on May 27 in the downtown Richmond area.

