‘Animal lovers unite’: RACC saves 18 pets forced to evacuate from NC shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The power of social media was seen again during Hurricane Dorian.

It was a plea for help over Facebook messenger that allowed for a happy ending for more than a dozen pets in Richmond.

“Animal lovers unite and animal shelters help each other,” said Christie Peters, Director of Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Peters told 8News as an animal shelter in New Bern, North Carolina was bracing for Dorian, a quick message on social media led to a new friendship between shelters.

“‘Hey, we need help if you’re able to rescue any of the animals cause we have to evacuate,'” Peters said Friday, recalling the urgent message from Craven-Pamlico Animal Services.

RACC didn’t miss a beat.

“Our shelter manager jumped in one of our trucks and just left that morning and drove down,” Peters explained.

With RACC always tight on cash, Peters says RACC’s foundation will be paying the medical bills for the animals so that no city budget money is affected.

“We always try to keep space available for not only just the animals in the city for any catastrophic event, but if we can help out other people,” she said.

The seven dogs and 11 cats rescued from New Bern will soon be ready to find new homes in Central Virginia.

“If something happened here that we would look to others for support as well,” said Peters. “So, I hope that we can help people in their time of need in any way that we can.”

The pets arrived at RACC late Wednesday night and will be quarantined for two weeks. They’ll be up for adoption soon after that.