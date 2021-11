RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA hosted its 23rd annual Fur Ball at The Jefferson downtown on Saturday night.

The ball kicked off with a cocktail hour and parade of pets, and the event featured a silent auction, which organizers said raised $580,000.

Proceeds from the event go to the Cinderella Fund, which provides veterinary care to thousands of homeless dogs and cats.

The Richmond SPCA cared for almost 4,000 homeless pets between October 2020 and September 2021.