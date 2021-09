RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Volunteers are being sought to help with an annual James River clean-up this weekend.

The James River Advisory Council is hosting its 22nd annual clean-up on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Walkers, boaters and hikers can come out to one of 15 sites.

You’ll need to register for this event ahead of time, but don’t fret! You can pre-register by CLICKING THIS LINK.