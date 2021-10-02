Annual Moonlight Ride raises money for bike friendly charity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride made its return to the Richmond area on Saturday night.

Avid bikers and families gathered for a casual nighttime bike ride. All riders were encouraged to light up their bikes.

One participant said what makes the event unique is that everyone tries to dress up and decorate their bikes, and that it’s just a chill, laid back atmosphere.

The course took riders through Lakeside, Bryan Park and Scott’s Addition before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium with a festival celebration for all participants.

Proceeds from the event benefitted Bike Walk RVA, an advocacy program committed to making the Richmond area more bike and pedestrian friendly.