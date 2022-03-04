RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Public Works (DPW), starting Saturday, Mar. 12, will begin a new service to help residents dispose of bulk items.

Residents in each of the designated neighborhood zones across the city will have two opportunities throughout the year to place bulk and brush items out for collection.

The program will run in specific locations on selected Saturdays, starting on March 12 and ending on November 19.

DPW crews will retrieve items from curbs and alleys — wherever trash is usually placed for collection — from 8 a.m. until noon on the designated Saturdays.

The full calendar schedule can be found below:

Zone 1: Bellevue/Ginter Park/Washington Park (March 12 & August 6)

Zone 2: Northside/Highland Park (March 19 & August 13)

Zone 3: Church Hill/Fulton (March 26 & August 20)

Zone 4: Newtowne/Carver/Jackson Ward (April 2 & August 27)

Zone 5: The Fan/Shaffer (April 9 & September 10)

Zone 6: Museum District (April 23 & September 17)

Zone 7: Maymont/Byrd Park/Oregon Hill/Carillon (May 14 & September 24)

Zone 8: Bellemeade (May 21 & October 1)

Zone 9: Westover Hills/Forest Hill/Woodland Heights (June 4 & October 8)

Zone 10: Broad Rock/Brookbury (June 11 & October 15)

Zone 11: Worthington Farms (June 25 & October 22)

Zone 12: Westover Gardens (July 9 & October 29)

Zone 13: Stratford Hills/Willow Oaks (July 16 & November 5)

Zone 14: Windsor Farms/University of Richmond/Far West End (July 23 & November 12)

Zone 15: Stony Point (July 30 & November 19)

(Map provided by DPW)

For more information, call 804-646-8325 or visit the DPW website here.