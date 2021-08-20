Annual Richmond Oktoberfest event canceled for second straight year

The annual Oktoberfest at Richmond Raceway has been canceled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Richmond Oktoberfest/Facebook

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Oktoberfest celebration that happens at Richmond Raceway will not be taking place in 2021, event organizers said this week.

For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the event known for its authentic Bavarian and German beer, food and entertainment to be postponed another 365 days.

Hans Stienen and Brad Ewald, the event’s president and vice-president, wrote in a post to their website that trying to put on an Oktoberfest compliant with Virginia Department of Health recommendations would have made for a less than desirable experience for everyone.

“We think that we acted in the best interest of our faithful Oktoberfest guests, club members, and volunteers, and that all our dedicated Richmond Oktoberfest fans, our loyal business partners, and the many volunteers, will support and respect this difficult decision,” the message said.

The event has already been scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2022.