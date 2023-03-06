RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Richmond’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Shamrock The Block, is returning this weekend.

The famous street festival will make its way to Leigh Street on Saturday, March 11. The free event will run from noon to 6 p.m. between Movieland at Boulevard Square and the Bon Secours Training Facility.

There will be dozens of food options available, as well as frosty beverages from Brown Distributing, Bold Rock Crafted Cocktails and Hardywood. Three live bands are also booked to perform at the festival including JBB, ZIP9 and Totally Random.

The event used to be held on a stretch of Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott’s Addition. However, organizers announced it would move to Leigh Street for 2023 earlier this year.

Shamrock The Block is free to attend for people of all ages and leashed dogs are welcome as well.

The event will benefit the programs of Project Local, an organization that provides funding, marketing support and grants to other small local charities and foundations.