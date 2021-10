Hundreds turned out to Scott’s Addition on Saturday for the annual Pumpkin Festival. Photo: Tim Corley/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents in the fall mood certainly got their fix on Saturday.

The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returned to Arthur Ashe Blvd. this afternoon.

The event featured live music, seasonal food and drinks, and even a petting zoo.

Organizers and festival goers were excited to see the festival return after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.