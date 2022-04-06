RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said a man was shot and killed in an alleyway in the northside last night. It’s another act of gun violence in the city that’s now part of data showing an overall trend of gun violence compared to last year.

A woman who claimed to be the mother of the man shot and killed last night told 8News the violence that’s taken her son must stop.

Police swarmed the corner of Brookland Park Boulevard and Hanes Avenue around 7 p.m. where they found a man shot dead in an alleyway.

Before this shooting, data shows homicides involving guns in Richmond are already up 20% compared to this time last year — the worst it’s been in 15 years.

Maverne MacMullin said she’s the mother of the latest victim and wants to help prevent another young life from being lost.

“I couldn’t save my son, but I’m going to save somebody else’s, as many as I can along the way,” she told 8News after the shooting. “Protect your kids at all costs, ma’ams, mister‘s, grandmothers, grandfathers, protect them at all costs. Because, you never know, you might be standing in a scene like I am with my son.”

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.