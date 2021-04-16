Anthony Anderson, producer and star of “black-ish” to speak at VUU’s commencement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University announced on Friday that Anthony Anderson, the star and executive producer of the sitcom “black-ish” will deliver the college’s 2021 commencement address.

Anderson plays the character Andre “Dre” Johnson, a dad struggling to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his family in a mostly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

“Our students’ lives mirror many of the themes characterized in the show black-ish. Anthony Anderson will bring the perfect message filled with honesty and humor as our students begin the next phase of their life,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of VUU. “I am thrilled our graduates will have the opportunity to hear from him especially after a year of COVID-19 and calls for social justice reform.”

Anderson has also produced two spin-off shows, is the host of the ABC game show “To Tell the Truth,” and produces a show for Snapchat. He has also appeared on the big-screen in movies like “Transformers” and the “Barbershop” franchise.

Off the set, Anderson is a philanthropist and advocate. He serves on the GOOD+ Foundation’s Fatherhood Leadership Council and was inducted into the Class of 2017 Boys & Girls Club of America National Alumni Hall of Fame.

VUU’s 122nd commencement ceremony will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on May 8. It will be streamed on the university’s Facebook and YouTube.