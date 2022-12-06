RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This month, you can register to hear insights on COVID-19, vaccines and health misinformation from infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, alongside VCU experts and local faith leaders, as part of VCU’s Facts and Faith Fridays program.

Facts and Faith Fridays, hosted by VCU Massey Cancer Center, is a monthly conversation around faith, science and health. December’s discussion will focus on COVID-19, vaccines and public health.

This month’s conversation will also feature Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and is one of the nation’s leading experts on COVID-19.

The discussion will also include observations from Jeanine Guidry, associate professor with VCU Robertson School of Media and Culture and director of the Media+Health Lab. Guidry’s research focuses on social media and misinformation, particularly around vaccines, infectious diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facts and Faith Fridays webinar will take place on Zoom on Friday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. Attendees can register for the virtual event here.

Facts and Faith Fridays is a partnership between VCU Massey Cancer Center and the African American faith-based community. The program began in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was initially a weekly call led by Massey Cancer Center director Robert A. Winn, and African American clergy in Virginia to address the impact the pandemic had on the Black community.

Since then, the call has evolved to address other health issues like healthcare inequity, cancer risks and prevention and medical mistrust, while continuing to provide COVID-19-related information.