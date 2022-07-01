RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An apartment fire on West Grace Street resulted in one resident being displaced and a dog being injured Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m., Richmond Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Grace Street.

Upon their arrival, fire crews rescued and revived a dog that had received smoke-related injuries. There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the building.

The fire was deemed under control by 2:30 p.m.

One resident has been displaced as a result of the fire, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and an investigation has been launched by Richmond Fire Department.

D’mon Reynolds contributed to this report.