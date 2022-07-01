RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An apartment fire on West Grace Street resulted in one resident being displaced and a dog being injured Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m., Richmond Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Grace Street.

Upon their arrival, fire crews rescued and revived a dog that had received smoke-related injuries. There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the building.

The fire was deemed under control by 2:30 p.m.

One resident has been displaced as a result of the fire, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and an investigation has been launched by Richmond Fire Department.

  • (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)
  • (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

D’mon Reynolds contributed to this report.