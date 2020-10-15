Apollo update: Dog shot in Richmond drive-by shooting ‘on the upswing’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control said Wednesday that a dog shot in a drive-by shooting last week is “healing beautifully.”

RACC said Apollo the Dog is “on the upswing” and getting “shamelessly spoiled” after injuries sustained from a Richmond shooting.

The city-run animal care center said the incident happened just before Tuesday, Oct. 7, around 4 a.m. in the 3400 block of Clydewood Avenue.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Virginia.

No suspect has found named.

Anyone with information in relation is asked to email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com or call Richmond Crime Stoppers.

