Apollo update: Dog shot in Richmond drive-by shooting ‘on the upswing’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control said Wednesday that a dog shot in a drive-by shooting last week is “healing beautifully.”
RACC said Apollo the Dog is “on the upswing” and getting “shamelessly spoiled” after injuries sustained from a Richmond shooting.
The city-run animal care center said the incident happened just before Tuesday, Oct. 7, around 4 a.m. in the 3400 block of Clydewood Avenue.
Animal cruelty is a felony in Virginia.
No suspect has found named.
Anyone with information in relation is asked to email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com or call Richmond Crime Stoppers.
