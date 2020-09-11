RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have confirmed to 8News that three people were shot in the city’s southside Friday afternoon. According to police, all three male shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the 6200 block of Lamar Drive just after 4 p.m.
The shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
An 8News crew is at the scene and working to learn more about the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Bill aims to combat racial disparities in maternal, infant mortality
- 2 shot, 3 teenagers charged after drug deal sours in Caroline County
- Virginia man charged after ’20-minute standoff’ in Stafford McDonald’s parking lot
- 3 hurt in Richmond southside shooting, police say
- Democrats and Republicans look to avoid another government shutdown