3 hurt in Richmond southside shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have confirmed to 8News that three people were shot in the city’s southside Friday afternoon. According to police, all three male shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Lamar Drive just after 4 p.m.

Richmond Police have responded to the 6200 block of Lamar Drive in the city’s southside for an apparent shooting. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

The shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

(Photo: Jacob Sexton)

