Applications for RRHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program open Oct. 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s waitlist for the 2020 Housing Choice Voucher Program opens Oct. 12.

This is for people who aren’t registered for the program but want to be. RRHA only chooses a limited number of application so it’s important to get on the list.

Applications will be open from Oct. 12-16. You can find more information online here.

