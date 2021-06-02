Are you behind on your water bill? Richmond DPU offering assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities has opened applications for the second round of CARES Act funding to help residents behind on their utility bills.

If you are facing economic hardship due to the pandemic, you may be eligible to receive the help. The CARES Act funding will allow customers behind on their water, wastewater and gas utility bills to get up to date.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. CLICK HERE for eligibility criteria and to apply.

Customers needing additional assistance should contact DPU customer service at (804) 646-4646 to discuss other options.