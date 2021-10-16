Area Latin radio station celebrates 15 years on the air and in the community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond staple Radio Poder celebrated their 15th anniversary on Saturday.

A number of special guests, including Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam joined the station at the celebration.

The popular Latin statin chose to honor over 75 people who helped Virginia’s immigrant and Latin-American communities. They call these individuals “Persona de Poder” or “People of will and power.”

“We’ve been able to throughout the pandemic or throughout any moment to just inform people about what’s going on around them, about what impacts them,” said Radio Poder host Oscar Contreras. “So it’s so great to be able to give them essential information for their schools or their jobs where they live and where they are calling home now.”

Radio Poder hopes the recognitions encourage the honorees and their communities to keep giving back.