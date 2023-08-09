RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is rolling out its latest security effort — an armed security team to patrol their public housing and senior communities.

Steven Nesmith, CEO of RRHA, said they haveve employed Sentry Force Security to bring on nine armed officers.

“We don’t want to bring in… supplement a police force. We’re looking more at security,” he said.

“We want this company to come in and be part of the community.”

RRHA previously had a police force, but it was disbanded in 2014.

Nesmith said since he joined RRHA in September 2022, families with young children have repeatedly called for the housing authority to crack down on violent crime and shootings.

RRHA considered three other companies, but Sentry Force Security came out on top.

“They talked to us about community engagement, and so that’s what sold me on them,” Nesmith said.

The officers will patrol the neighborhoods in marked vehicles and will work closely with Richmond police. While the security force will focus on crisis intervention and conflict resolution, they will also have the ability to detain people if needed.

The officers will also get to hear directly from residents about how they want to be protected.

“I want the security officers to talk to the residents and for the residents to say ‘You may have been trained to do what you do but let us tell you how we want our neighborhoods secured’,” Nesmith said.

Residents will also have the opportunity to file complaints and give feedback about their experience with the officers, Nesmith added.

Money for the security force comes out of RRHA’s Operating Capital Fund, but the exact amount that was spent on the force will be announced later.

RRHA said town halls about the program are scheduled for the week of Aug. 21 and the security team will launch on Aug. 27.

