Armenian Food Festival canceled, rescheduled for Sept. 2021

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The oldest food festival in Richmond is skipping a year due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Organizers say the 62nd Armenian Food Festival is officially canceled after careful consideration. “The health and safety of our volunteers and patrons are of the utmost importance to us, and we feel we cannot safely prepare for, and host the roost festival in the midst of a global pandemic,” organizers added.

 The 62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival will commence Sept. 10-12, 2021.

