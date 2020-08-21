Armenian Food Festival canceled, rescheduled for Sept. 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Protesters and police came to a head again on Thursday night, when Richmond Police Department Officers arrested demonstrators at GWARBar in Jackson Ward.

In an announcement, RPD said officers arrived at the 200 block of West Clay Street around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, after learning about a flyer promoting an event being shared by a group they believe to be linked to recent riots.