RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Students at Armstrong High School in Richmond will now have to leave the candy and home-baked goods in the pantry.

An updated snack policy went into effect just a week after four students went into medical distress during the school day after eating suspected cannabis-infused edibles.

The updated policy allows for pre-packaged snacks and chips, but all candy and home-baked or cooked items are strictly prohibited on school grounds.

Dr. Chris Holstege, medical director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia, said he has seen this problem explode firsthand in Virginia and nationwide.

“It’s really making it a challenge for us in the field of toxicology, because there are so many of these products exploding out into the market,” said Holstege. “I think that’s been seen nationally, and that’s just because the shops that are selling these are so prolific and we do need to get control of those sales.”

Richmond Public Schools said Armstrong’s staff regularly checks students’ bags in order to make sure that they are not bringing any unsafe items. Any disciplinary action is guided by the tenets of SCORE, which outlines the interventions for undesired behaviors — but the focus is building up prevention, not doubling down on punishment.

“The staff and students have responded well,” said Armstrong Principal Kelly Carter. “During the first few days, we did confiscate banned candy and food items. However, since then, we have not seen any of the banned items.”

Principal Carter said the need for outside food is not as big of an issue as one may think. Armstrong students participate in the free lunch and breakfast program. The school also has a 21st Century Program that provides a 5 piece snack in the evening.

Armstrong High School initiated the process to provide a substance abuse awareness program for its students and staff, the goal is to make sure students are safe and healthy.