RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Richmond that took place in September last year, while police are still searching for the second suspect involved.

At 8:09 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022, Richmond Police officers were called to the 200 block of South Laurel Street for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second, unidentified suspect in a double shooting on South Laurel Street on Sept. 5, 2022. Credit: Richmond Police Department

Anthony Ford, Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Richmond in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richmond Police detectives worked in coordination with the VCU Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force for this arrest.

Ford and a second unknown man were previously subjects of an Richmond Police advisory last October which showed video and still photos of the two men. The second man involved has not been identified and detectives are asking for the public’s help finding him. Witnesses reported this unidentified man assaulted a woman at the scene just before Ford, Jr. shot the victims.

Anyone with further information about the shooting or who can identify the second suspect is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929.