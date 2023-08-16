RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly four years after a Richmond firefighter was shot and killed, a man has finally been charged in connection to her death.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue on Thanksgiving night, 2019, after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found Ashley Berry with serious gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center the following day.

Darrell Donnell Taylor Jr., 30, of Hopewell, was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 8, 2023, on charges of Murder, Use of a Firearm While in the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Building in connection to Berry’s death. Taylor is currently in custody at Lawrenceville Correctional Center on other unrelated charges and will be arraigned at a later date.

Ashley Berry’s uncle, William Berry, told 8News it has been a relief to hear of the arrest after nearly four years of fighting. He now says his family is finally one step closer to getting justice.

According to William Berry, his neice died shielding her own five-year-old son from gunshots. He added her death was a reflection of who she was as a person — a hero firefighter who had just become a lieutenant with the Richmond Fire Department.

“She wanted to … really be a pioneer for the other young ladies and females to let them know, that nothing is impossible,” William Berry said.

Ashley Berry’s family have never stopped fighting for her name and her case to not be forgotten over the years. Her uncle now says the news of Taylor’s arrest is bittersweet.

“We will have a closure but we all have an empty space in our heart for the rest of our life,” William Berry said. “We want justice for Ashley and we want someone to be responsible for what they’ve done.”

Authorities said this is still an ongoing investigation so they’re unable to share specific details on the evidence that led to Taylor’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.