Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebration continues with tennis tourney

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebration continues Friday with a tennis tournament. The Richmond native was once one of the best tennis players in the world.

People are warming up at Byrd Park for the tournament in honor of Ashe, once ranked No. 1 in the world. Arthur Ashe broke barriers for the African-American community in the tennis world.

Katrina Adams, a high ranking member with the United States Tennis Association, is planned to attend the event.

“Me and my dad always watched documentaries of him. His history way back then & how he became and build himself up,” Rita Taylor, a 12-year-old playing at Byrd Park, told 8News. “He inspires me to do my best.”

There will be 18 teams and 36 players playing in the tournament. People interested can come by and watch for free. The tournament starts at 6 p.m.

As far as other events in honor of Ashe, a movie will be showed at Byrd Park at 8 p.m. and a bowling party will be at River City Roll at 7 p.m.