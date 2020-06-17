Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with the initials “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter.
