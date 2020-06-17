Breaking News
Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’

Richmond

The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter. (photos taken by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with the initials “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter.

