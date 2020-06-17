Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’

The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter. (photos taken by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with the initials “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter.

