Artists to make Richmond’s floodwall their canvas during RVA Street Art Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Artists will make Richmond’s floodwall on Dock Street the largest canvas the RVA Street Art Festival has ever seen. The festival, created in 2012, will have its fifth edition in April 2020.

The festival will offer the local community an opportunity to watch acclaimed artists from around the world, along with local artists, transform the wall into a work of art. While their work won’t remain on the wall, attendees will be permitted to paint during the festival.

“If it’s any reminiscent of the last festival, you’re going to see people and the artists coming together, watching the process of murals together, kind of bringing the city out to celebrate the art here,” Hamilton Glass, RVA Street Art Festival Board Member, told 8News Tuesday.

The RVA Street Art Festival has partnered with the City’s Dept. of Public Utilities to bring an event that will include painted murals, projection lighting, landscape art and other mediums.

“I would like the floodwall to be something beautiful that tells the story of a little bit of Richmond and why the floodwall is here,” said Ed Trask, the RVA Street Art Festival co-founder.

The 2020 festival will bring locals together for the “live art transformation of the concrete floodwall,” organizers said, and supports Richmond Public Schools Arts Programs and other local art programs. The James River Park System will get a portion of the proceeds from the festival.

“I want it to be something that’s iconic to the city. I would love for it to be something that inspires another generation of muralists and artists to do something this big. The hope is that it inspires some sort of creative change,” Trask continued.

The festival is free for those who wish to attend.