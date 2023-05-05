RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– One of Richmond’s largest events is returning to Byrd Park!

The 52nd annual Arts in the Park will feature hundreds of artists at 1301 Blanton Avenue on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paige Quilter, the president of the Carillon Civic Association, says the award-winning art show has something for everyone.

“Every medium you can possibly imagine, from paintings to pottery to jewelry, wearable art, yard art,” Quilter explained. “That’s one of the things that Arts in the Park is known for. Artists come here and they say this is their favorite show to do because all of the neighbors volunteer.”

The first Arts in the Park was held in 1972, and Quilter says it all started with neighbors wanting to spread positivity in their community.

“My parents and some other couples went to Virginia Beach, to the Art Boardwalk art show, and came back and said, ‘Why can’t we do that here?’ So, the idea was formed, and it was started in 1972, and it just grew from there,” Quilter explained.

Free parking and free shuttle service will be available at City Stadium. The event is free to attend.