As fall semester begins, nearly 1,500 VCU students haven’t reported their vaccine status or sought exemption

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday marks the first day of classes for the fall semester at Virginia Commonwealth University, but nearly 1,500 students have yet to report their vaccine status or seek an exemption.

“The number of registered students with registration holds currently stands at 1,491,” VCU spokesperson, Michael Porter, told 8News. “A registration hold does not prevent a student from attending classes this fall.”

With a registration hold, students who are already registered for classes won’t be able to adjust their schedule or register for spring classes until the requirement is met.

Registration holds will be lifted when a student submits their vaccination record or submits a request for a religious or medical exemption.

Earlier this summer, the university announced students will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university has also laid out some reminders as the first day of classes starts”