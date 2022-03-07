RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Long lines of cars fill the parking lots of gas stations, as drivers try to get the best price per gallon in the Richmond metro area.

Some prices in central Virginia have risen to $4.15 for regular gas, which is above the Richmond average AAA reports to be $3.97. Motorists are now flocking to places like COSTCO– where members receive special discounted pricing– to wait in long lines to fill up their tanks.

As gas prices skyrocket to the highest since 2008, people want to know how the problem is going to be fixed.

8News reached out to three separate congressmen to find out their plans to help lower the rapidly increasing petroleum prices.

Representative Abigail Spanberger’s office said they couldn’t make any promises on an interview since she was in transit back to the Hill.

Representative Donald McEachin’s office couldn’t squeeze in an interview either.

Representative Rob Wittman’s office said the earliest they could speak with 8News would be tomorrow morning.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin blames the rising energy prices on “bad federal policies” that have “constrained the development of American energy.”

Youngkin added that there’s not much he can do for inflation as “these challenges are beyond too much degree what a governor can do. In particular, a governor from one state.”

Drivers in line for discounted gas at COSTCO

One solution that Gov. Younkin did give to combat the increase in prices, was an initiative to cut taxes.

“But we can eliminate unnecessary taxes that have been added on top of already increasing prices.”

AAA reports that as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, drivers could continue to see higher prices at the pump, as the prices of crude oil continue to rise.

“As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan.

“Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

