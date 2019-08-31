As Hurricane Dorian strengthens, busy as usual at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast, airlines are taking precautions, but it appears to be busy per usual at Richmond International Airport.

While there were no cancellations on the Friday before Labor Day, Krishna Priyetummala told 8News some “flights got delayed.”

8News learned there were three delays longer than one hour. However, there was no word if delays were a result of weather conditions.

But for some travelers at Richmond International, there seemed to be no concern that weather would affect their holiday travel plans.

“Yeah we going to the opposite direction of the storm so traveling is not a problem for us because it’s going to Florida and we’re going to West Coast,” said Malik Love.

But some are flying south, towards the storm.

“I’m flying Southwest and everything’s a go. (I’m) going to Atlanta first then Jacksonville,” said Valerie Mueck.

Mueck says she can handle the the incoming hurricane, saying “in Florida, we’re sort of used to hurricanes now.”

Patricia Heilman feels the opposite way. Heilman and her husband told 8News they bought plane tickets last night from Gainesville, Florida to Richmond to steer clear of Hurricane Dorian’s path.

“It just sounded very ominous,” Heilman said. “It was called in the paper today…they called it the monstrous storm.”

For now, things are running smooth at Richmond International Airport, but that could change with the winds of Hurricane Dorian, as she gets stronger.