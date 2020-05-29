As Richmond enters Phase One some businesses are choosing to wait to reopen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Phase One means some Richmond businesses, like salons, retail stores and restaurants can start to reopen Friday. However, not all businesses are choosing to open their doors just yet.

EAT Restaurant Partners, which owns several restaurants in the area, have already started to reopen their Henrico and Chesterfield locations. Even though Richmond restaurants can open Friday at 50 percent outdoor capacity, the group is waiting a little longer.

“We want to make sure we have all our ducks and eggs in a row before we just open up,” said Brooke Clarke, Director of Training for EAT Restaurant Partners.

Pizza and Beer or Richmond, or PBR, is one of the group’s restaurants waiting to open its doors until Tuesday.

“We decided to wait because we want to ensure that our team is ready. The most important thing is, when you’re bringing back associates that have been off for almost two months, is to ensure that we can set them up for success,” Clarke said.

She said not all employees have chosen to return during Phase One.

“Some, for their own reasons, have declined or are waiting for the next phase, rightfully so, but we have welcomed everyone to come back,” Clarke said.

Starting Tuesday, PBR will have six tables open on its outdoor patio and will accept up to six people per table by reservation only. Other of the group’s restaurants opening Tuesday include Hot Chick and Boulevard Burger and Brew.

But some of EAT Restaurant Partners’ restaurants will not be opening at all during Phase One.

“The restaurants that are not opening are simply because they do not have patios,” Clarke said.

However, she is eager to open the restaurants that will be back up and running Tuesday.

“We’re just so excited to finally be able to open our doors back up to our associates. It’s like a breath of fresh air to have them back in the restaurants, and then the community,” said Clarke.

LATEST HEADLINES: