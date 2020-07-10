ATF offers $5K reward for information about GRTC Pulse bus arson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for torching a GRTC Pulse bus in May amid protests in Richmond.

GRTC Pulse bus 2004 was engulfed in flames at the intersection of West Broad Street and Belvidere Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 30. ATF said in a release that the federal law enforcement organization is working alongside the Richmond Police Department, who leads the investigation.

“Anyone with information about the person or persons who committed this crime is asked to contact investigators immediately,” the release read.

To provide tips, call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov, or call Richmond Police Department Detective Lindsey at (804) 646-6190.