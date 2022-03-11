RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Virginia man miraculously survived falling three stories from his girlfriend’s Richmond apartment balcony onto a cement parking lot March 4.

30-year-old Colonial Beach resident Dylan Farinet is now recovering at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center from several injuries.

Farinet’s mother, Bronwyn Congdon, said she’s just glad he didn’t hit a windshield of a car in the parking lot below the balcony or the poles that block those cars from hitting the apartment building.

Congdon said she learned about what happened in a text message from him.

She said the text started with, “Mom, please don’t freak out” and then went into, “I fell three stories into the parking lot last night and I’m in an incredible amount of pain.”

After getting that message, Congdon headed straight for Richmond where Farinet had been writhing in pain since the night before.

Farinet’s sister, Kiley Filipovic, said it was hard to witness as they got her brother into an ambulance.

“He was in so much pain when they brought him down that like we thought he was cold. He was literally shaking,” Filipovic described.

The balcony where Farinet fell from at The Collection Midtown apartments on West Grace Street in Richmond is now boarded up.

“I have never seen anybody in that much pain in my life,” Congdon said.

Congdon said Farinet was leaning over the balcony shaking out a blanket when the railing failed, sending him free-falling onto the asphalt below.

Farinet said he didn’t immediately call an ambulance because he doesn’t have health insurance.

Farinet has a fractured vertebra, cracked ribs, a broken elbow and facial fractures. Congdon said there’s only one reason he survived. “He is in such fantastic shape,” she said.

Farinet is an athlete and currently plays in a Richmond basketball league. He also played basketball in high school and for the University of Mary Washington.

Filipovic said doctors predict Farinet might not be able to run again.

“He’s a very strong person and so, to see him not be able to get up and move and do the things that he wants to do is very difficult,” she said.

Through tears, Filipovic said she appreciates how much the community has helped, as the medical bills pile up.

“I’m very grateful for everyone who is sharing and donating to help him through this,” she said.

Congdon said Farinet’s pain is under control now and he’s in physical therapy to help him out.

8News has tried repeatedly to reach apartment management, but they were not available.