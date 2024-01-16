RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beloved Richmond café and roastery, Roastology Coffee has announced that it will be moving from its location along Cary Street to a building in the city’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

The new location at 3015 West Clay Street will be just over a mile away from its Cary Street location. Building design is currently underway and the move is slated to be complete before March 1.

Christian Doswell, wholesale coordinator for the café and roastery, said the building was chosen “because of the open feel it exudes, while providing Roastology with a blank canvas.”

“Within this new space, we plan to expand our wholesale offerings and the ability to share our coffee within our community, as well as a wider audience along the East Coast,” Doswell said.

Steamed milk being poured into a latte by a barista at Roastology Coffee (Photo: Roastology Coffee)

Pour-over coffee being made by barista at Roastology Coffee (Photo: Roastology Coffee)

Coffee roasting at Roastology Coffee (Photo: Roastology Coffee)

Doswell added that along with the new location, anyone interested in learning more about coffee may soon be able to take a new coffee education program, which is in the works.