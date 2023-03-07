RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new audit revealed several issues with how Richmond residents have been billed for water and gas.

This includes the Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) estimating a total of 131,106 bills for 28,044 service lines in the 2022 fiscal year. The audit found bills were estimated for 9,728 service lines during at least half of the fiscal year and 3,807 meters for the whole year.

“The large volume of estimated bills negatively affects the public’s accurate and timely billings as customers may be charged large amounts after multiple months of estimated bills,” the city auditor’s office wrote in the Feb. 28 report.

These estimates, the audit said, also limit customers’ ability to recognize leaks in a timely matter and disrupt the work schedule for DPU staff.

The audit recommended that DPU establish a monitoring process for estimated bills that includes controls to limit the number of consecutive estimates, a limit that was set at three but later removed.

Since the onset of the pandemic, DPU’s backlog of unpaid gas and water bills nearly doubled to more than $60 million. “As a result, more utility customers are carrying larger balances 90 days or more delinquent and the City is losing revenue,” the audit states.

The department also uses aging equipment, including electronic reading technology (ERTs) attached to meters on its gas and water service lines.

The ERTs last for about 10 years but could be damaged sooner, and the audit found as of October 2022 that 9% of the ones used by the city were past that mark and another 15% will be in the next three years.

According to the audit, DPU acknowledges the issue and is “in the process of addressing it.”

Another issue involves the steps customers must take to review a detailed version of their utility bill, which is not easily accessible online. Customers can find out how much they have to pay, but they must contact DPU through the phone or email to get a more in-depth bill.

The third-party vendor picked by DPU to establish an online portal for customers agreed it would allow people to view, pay and review their bills and document history.

But the audit found DPU leadership changed since the contract was approved and that the department has not enforced the terms of the deal.

Richmond’s audit recommended DPU require that the vendor abides by the terms of the contract.

“Inefficient customer self-service options create higher call volumes for the call center and potentially dissatisfied customers,” the audit said. “In addition, the City is paying for contracted services that are not being delivered by the vendor.”

The audit also said that there was no oversight for payments from MetroCare, a program offered by the city to provide residents with water and heat payment assistance, applied to customers’ accounts.

“Customer accounts were inaccurate with customers either receiving funds that they did not qualify for or customers not receiving funds they qualified for, which could create dissatisfied citizens who donate to and receive funds from the MetroCare Program,” the audit found.