Authorities seeking driver after fatal hit-and-run on Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Hull Street Road.

The pedestrian was struck near ‘Tony’s Auto Repair’ and ‘New and Used Tires Store’ while crossing Hull Street Road from north to south, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:30 a.m. after someone called police saying there was a person in the roadway on the 5200 block of Hull Street Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was struck between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

“The vehicle may possibly be silver or gray in color with heavy damage to the front end/right passenger front with front windshield damage,” Richmond Police said in a release.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or driver is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.