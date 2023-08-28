RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Commonwealth Autism — a nonprofit organization that supports inclusion for Virginians with autism — has acquired Good Foods Grocery, a natural food store in Stony Point Shopping Village.

The organization said this acquisition is part of its approach to reducing unemployment and underemployment within the autism community.

“We plan to use Good Foods Grocery as a platform to launch a workforce training program,” said Tyler Hart, President and CEO of Commonwealth Autism. “We aim to strengthen the strong community and customer service that are hallmarks of Good Foods, offering internships that could lead to permanent employment in the Richmond community for autistic adults.”

Commonwealth Autism said its new “earn and learn” initiative aims to provide support and skills necessary for autistic adults to obtain and succeed in permanent employment, in hopes that both interns in the program and loyal customers of Good Foods Grocery will benefit.

For more information, you can visit Commonwealth Autism’s website.