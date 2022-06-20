RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Average gasoline prices in Richmond have fallen for the first time in nine weeks, according to GasBuddy.

In its survey of 567 gas stations in Richmond, GasBuddy found that the average gallon of gas has fallen 6.8 cents in the past week, bringing it to $4.87 per gallon today.

GasBuddy also found that the cheapest station in Richmond was at $4.31 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive station was at $5.49 per gallon.

In the whole state of Virginia, the cheapest station was at $4.29 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive station was at $5.99 per gallon.

While the gas prices are down this week, they are still very high compared to a year ago when the average price in Richmond was $2.93 per gallon.

As for the national average, it currently sits at $4.97 per gallon today, 4.2 cents lower than it was a week ago.

Despite it only being a small decrease, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, believes there should be some hope that the price continues to fall as we head towards the Fourth of July holiday.

“I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown,” De Haan said. “We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”